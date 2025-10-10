Markets
Tian Ruixiang Announces $3 Mln Registered Direct Offering, Stock Down

October 10, 2025 — 10:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd. (TIRX), Friday announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to raise approximately $3 million through a registered direct offering.

In order to buy up to 4 million more shares at a total price of $1.50 per share and warrant, 2 million Class A ordinary shares and warrants will be sold.

The warrants will expire five years after they are issued and are immediately exercisable at $1.50 per share. The offering is anticipated to close on or around October 14, 2025. Tian Ruixiang intends to use the money raised for general business needs and working capital.

TIRX is currently trading at $1.4774, down $0.8776 or 37.47 percent on the Nasdaq.

