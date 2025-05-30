Tian Ruixiang To Acquire Ucare For 150 Mln In All-stock Deal; Stock Surge In Pre-market

Markets
(RTTNews) - Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX), a China-based insurance broker, on Friday announced that its subsidiary, VitaCare Ltd., has signed an agreement to acquire Ucare Inc. for $150 million to drive growth in the health insurance sector.

The transaction is expected to close on or about July.

Under the deal, the sellers will receive 101,486,575 new Tian Ruixiang Class A shares, valued at $1.478 each, based on the 3-month average price.

The shares represent about 91.75% of Tian Ruixiang's total Class A shares and around 13.70% of its voting power once the deal closes.

Upon completion of the deal, Ucare will become a wholly-owned unit of VitaCare, with CEO Wei Zhu and key leaders staying on to support growth.

Ucare uses AI-driven healthcare solutions to cut fraud, costs, and admin work, serving over 4,000 hospitals and saving an estimated $6.82 billion by December 2024.

The acquisition comes at a time when China's health insurance market is growing alongside national reforms, with Tian Ruixiang aiming to use Ucare's AI tools to create unique products, boost hospital distribution, and advance as a data-driven, platform-based insurer.

