Tian Lun Gas Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited (HK:1600) has released an update.

Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 28, 2024, including the adoption of audited accounts, the declaration of a final dividend, and the reappointment of KPMG as auditors. Shareholders overwhelmingly supported the resolutions with a majority of votes, further re-electing directors and authorizing the board to manage director remuneration and share issuance within set limits.

