Tian Cheng Holdings Names New Independent Director

Yue Kan Holdings Limited (HK:2110) has released an update.

Tian Cheng Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Hu Ziyu as an independent non-executive director, with a three-year service contract and an annual director’s fee of HK$120,000. Mr. Hu has no financial interests in the company, ensuring his independence. This strategic move aligns with the company’s governance and market standards, potentially influencing investor confidence.

