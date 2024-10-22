News & Insights

Tian Cheng Holdings Names New Independent Director

October 22, 2024

Yue Kan Holdings Limited (HK:2110) has released an update.

Tian Cheng Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Hu Ziyu as an independent non-executive director, with a three-year service contract and an annual director’s fee of HK$120,000. Mr. Hu has no financial interests in the company, ensuring his independence. This strategic move aligns with the company’s governance and market standards, potentially influencing investor confidence.

