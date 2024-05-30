News & Insights

Stocks

Tian Chang Group Shareholders Unanimously Approve Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 05:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tian Chang Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:2182) has released an update.

Tian Chang Group Holdings Ltd. announced unanimous approval for all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, including re-election of directors, auditor re-appointment, and the declaration of a final dividend. Over 465 million shares, representing a 100% vote in favor, backed key decisions such as director remuneration and share issuance mandates. The resolutions, passed by poll, reflect strong shareholder support and a clear mandate for the company’s leadership and strategic financial decisions.

For further insights into HK:2182 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.