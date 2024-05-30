Tian Chang Group Shareholders Unanimously Approve Resolutions

Tian Chang Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:2182) has released an update.

Tian Chang Group Holdings Ltd. announced unanimous approval for all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, including re-election of directors, auditor re-appointment, and the declaration of a final dividend. Over 465 million shares, representing a 100% vote in favor, backed key decisions such as director remuneration and share issuance mandates. The resolutions, passed by poll, reflect strong shareholder support and a clear mandate for the company’s leadership and strategic financial decisions.

