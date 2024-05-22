Tian An China Investments Shareholders Show Strong Support

Tian An China Investments Co (HK:0028) has released an update.

Tian An China Investments Co’s recent Annual General Meeting saw overwhelming shareholder support, with all resolutions passing by substantial majorities. Key outcomes include the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditor. Shareholders also granted mandates to the directors to issue and repurchase securities, further showcasing confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

