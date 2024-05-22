Tian An China Investments Reveals Board Structure

Tian An China Investments Co (HK:0028) has released an update.

Tian An China Investments Co has announced its Board of Directors, consisting of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members, along with the composition of its four Board committees. Key roles include Song Zengbin as Deputy Chairman, Patrick Lee Seng Wei as Managing Director, and Lee Seng Hui as Chairman. The release details committee memberships and chairmanships, indicating a structured governance framework within the company.

