Tian An Announces Directors Retirement and Board Changes

Tian An China Investments Co (HK:0028) has released an update.

Tian An China Investments Company Limited has announced the retirement of Mr. Francis J. Chang Chu Fai and Mr. Jin Hui Zhi from their roles as Independent Non-Executive Directors following the Annual General Meeting held on 22nd May, 2024. Both directors have stepped down without disagreement and have been acknowledged for their contributions to the company. Concurrently, the Board revealed changes to its committee composition, appointing Mr. Ngai Wah Sang as the new chairman of the remuneration committee.

