TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Discloses $124.13K Position in Air Liquide (EPA:AI)

Fintel reports that TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 690.03K shares of Air Liquide SA (EPA:AI) valued at $124.13K.

In their previous filing dated March 28, 2023 they reported 659.59K shares, an increase of 4.62%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.13% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Air Liquide is 177.49. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $201.60. The average price target represents an increase of 11.13% from its latest reported closing price of 159.72.

The projected annual revenue for Air Liquide is 30,414MM, an increase of 1.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Liquide. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AI is 0.84%, an increase of 7.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.64% to 50,737K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,783K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,780K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 10.49% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 2,040K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,981K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 6.41% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 1,671K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 979K shares, representing an increase of 41.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 89.44% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 1,654K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,604K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 8.93% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,651K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,647K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AI by 10.48% over the last quarter.

Air Liquide Maintains 1.85% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.85%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.