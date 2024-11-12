TI Fluid Systems Sees Shift in Shareholding by Liontrust

TI Fluid Systems plc (GB:TIFS) has released an update.

TI Fluid Systems PLC has witnessed a change in its ownership structure as Liontrust Investment Partners LLP has adjusted its voting rights, now holding 10.91% of the company’s shares. This shift indicates a slight decrease from the previous 11.14% position, reflecting ongoing movements in the financial markets. Investors might find this development intriguing as it could influence future company strategies.

