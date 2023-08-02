TI Fluid Systems (LSE:TIFS) Price Target Increased by 6.54% to 152.32

The average one-year price target for TI Fluid Systems (LSE:TIFS) has been revised to 152.32 / share. This is an increase of 6.54% from the prior estimate of 142.97 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 121.20 to a high of 210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.56% from the latest reported closing price of 127.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in TI Fluid Systems. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIFS is 0.02%, an increase of 4.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.49% to 17,812K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,252K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,387K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIFS by 12.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,515K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,359K shares, representing an increase of 6.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIFS by 19.08% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,426K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIFS by 8.86% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,307K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,144K shares, representing an increase of 12.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIFS by 2.36% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 1,305K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,168K shares, representing an increase of 10.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIFS by 17.12% over the last quarter.

