TI Fluid Systems (LSE:TIFS) Price Target Increased by 16.14% to 176.90

The average one-year price target for TI Fluid Systems (LSE:TIFS) has been revised to 176.90 / share. This is an increase of 16.14% from the prior estimate of 152.32 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 121.20 to a high of 283.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.73% from the latest reported closing price of 126.60 / share.

TI Fluid Systems Maintains 2.61% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.61%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in TI Fluid Systems. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIFS is 0.02%, an increase of 7.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.21% to 17,752K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,252K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,387K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIFS by 12.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,529K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,515K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIFS by 26.19% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,426K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIFS by 8.86% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,307K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,144K shares, representing an increase of 12.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIFS by 2.36% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 1,305K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,168K shares, representing an increase of 10.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIFS by 17.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.