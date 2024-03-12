News & Insights

TI Fluid Systems FY Adj. Net Income Rises; Revenue Up 11.1% At Constant Currency

March 12, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS.L) reported, on statutory basis, fiscal 2023 profit of 83.6 million euros compared to a loss of 279 million euros, last year. Basic profit per share, in cents, was 16.2 compared to a loss of 54.4. Adjusted net income increased to 132.8 million euros from 84.3 million euros, last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share, in cents, was 25.8 compared to 16.4.

For the year ended 31 December 2023, revenue was 3.52 billion euros, up 7.6% from a year ago. Revenue for the year increased 11.1% at constant currency.

For 2024, the company expects flat to low-single digit constant currency revenue growth.

