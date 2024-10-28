News & Insights

TI Fluid Systems Completes €40 Million Share Buy-Back

TI Fluid Systems plc (GB:TIFS) has released an update.

TI Fluid Systems plc has successfully completed its €40 million share buy-back program, acquiring and canceling 24.1 million shares, which constitutes approximately 4.6% of its issued share capital. This move is part of the company’s efforts to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

