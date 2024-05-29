News & Insights

TI Fluid Systems Chair to Join Spirax Group

TI Fluid Systems plc (GB:TIFS) has released an update.

TI Fluid Systems plc has announced that its Chair of the Board, Tim Cobbold, is set to join Spirax Group plc as a Non-Executive Director and Chair designate from September 2024. Cobbold will assume full responsibilities as Chair of Spirax Group’s Board and Nomination Committee starting January 2025, pending his election at their next annual general meeting. Concurrently, Cobbold will step down from his Director role at Rotork plc at the end of December 2024.

