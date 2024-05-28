TI Fluid Systems Announces Final 2023 Dividend

TI Fluid Systems plc (GB:TIFS) has released an update.

TI Fluid Systems plc has confirmed the payment of a final dividend for the year 2023 at 4.53 Euro cents per ordinary share, which will be paid in sterling on June 21, 2024. Shareholders of record as of May 24, 2024, will receive 3.86 pence per share, following the approved conversion rate from Euro to Sterling based on the London closing spot rate on the Record Date. The company is a global leader in thermal and fluid system solutions, serving major automotive manufacturers and operating in 27 countries.

