TI Cloud Inc. AGM: Shareholders Show Strong Support

TI Cloud Inc. successfully held its Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2024, where all proposed resolutions were overwhelmingly approved by shareholders, including the re-election of executive Directors and the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as Auditor. The resolutions also granted the Directors mandates to issue additional shares, repurchase shares, and extend the share dealing mandate, all receiving strong shareholder support. The voting results reflect a solid backing from shareholders for the company’s current board and strategic financial maneuvers.

