News & Insights

Stocks

TI Cloud Inc. AGM: Shareholders Show Strong Support

May 24, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TI Cloud Inc. (HK:2167) has released an update.

TI Cloud Inc. successfully held its Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2024, where all proposed resolutions were overwhelmingly approved by shareholders, including the re-election of executive Directors and the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as Auditor. The resolutions also granted the Directors mandates to issue additional shares, repurchase shares, and extend the share dealing mandate, all receiving strong shareholder support. The voting results reflect a solid backing from shareholders for the company’s current board and strategic financial maneuvers.

For further insights into HK:2167 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.