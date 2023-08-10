News & Insights

Thyssenkrupp's steel business pension liabilities at $3 billion -CFO

August 10, 2023 — 05:41 am EDT

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Pension liabilities tied to Thyssenkrupp's steel business, which have been a hurdle to any sale or partnership deal of the business in the past, currently stand at around 2.7 billion euros ($2.97 billion), the group's finance chief said.

Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE continues to work on a standalone solution for its steel division, which could include a sale, spin-off or joint venture, the company said on Thursday as it presented third-quarter results.

