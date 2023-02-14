Thyssenkrupp's Q1 operating profit down 33% on lower steel prices

February 14, 2023 — 01:00 am EST

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - German warship-to-car parts conglomerate Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE on Tuesday said its operating profit fell by 33% in the first quarter, blaming lower prices for materials, including steel, in the wake of a weakening global economy.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 254 million euros ($272 million) in the October-December period, while sales remained stable at 9.02 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9328 euros)

