Thyssenkrupp's Q1 operating profit down 33% on lower steel prices

FRANKFURT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - German warship-to-car parts conglomerate Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE on Tuesday said its operating profit fell by 33% in the first quarter, blaming lower prices for materials, including steel, in the wake of a weakening global economy.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 254 million euros ($272 million) in the October-December period, while sales remained stable at 9.02 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9328 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

