ThyssenKrupp's Nucera valued at 2.5 bln euros in IPO

July 5 (Reuters) - Hydrogen firm Nucera has priced its initial public offering at 20 euros ($21.72) per share, implying a market capitalisation of around 2.5 billion euros, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company and its shareholders, Germany's ThyssenKrupp TKAG.DE and Italy's De Nora DNR.MI, expect to raise up to 605 million euros through the IPO, making it one of Europe's largest so far this year.

About a third of the shares on sale were previously allocated to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and BNP Paribas' BNPP.PA Energy Solutions fund.

The stock is due to start trading on Friday on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

"We are proud that in terms of placement volume ThyssenKrupp Nucera is the largest global hydrogen IPO of all times," Nucera's Chief Executive Werner Ponikwar said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9208 euros)

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru and Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro in London; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

