ThyssenKrupp's Nucera set to price IPO at 20 euros per share -bookrunner

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

July 03, 2023 — 06:34 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - ThyssenKrupp's TKAG.DE hydrogen business Nucera is expected to price its initial public offering (IPO) at 20 euros per share, in the middle of its original valuation range, one of the banks acting on the sale said on Monday.

The company will stop taking stock orders from investors on Wednesday at 1200 GMT.

Reuters
