Thyssenkrupp's Merz drops SAF Holland chairwoman role

By dropping her mandate as chairwoman of SAF Holland, Merz is preempting criticism over the amount of board seats she holds at other listed firms as CEO-designate of Thyssenkrupp, a task seen as extremely challenging and time-consuming.

She will remain a member of SAF Holland's board of directors, SAF Holland said, adding that Vice Chairman Martin Kleinschmitt will take over her duties.

Apart from Thyssenkrupp and SAF Holland, Merz, 56, also sits on the steering committees of German airline Lufthansa LHAG.DE, Swedish truck maker Volvo VOLVb.ST and French roofing business Imery SA IMTP.PA.

