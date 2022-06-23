Thyssenkrupp's hydrogen division Nucera aims to list in autumn

Adds spokesperson comment

ROME, June 23 (Reuters) - The Nucera hydrogen division of Germany's Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE aims to list in autumn, the Chief Financial Officer of Italy's electrode maker De Nora IPO-DENR.MI Matteo Lodrini said on Thursday.

Thyssenkrupp on Friday said it would not pursue an initial public offering (IPO) of Nucera for the moment, amid a volatile market that has already delayed numerous listings.

Nucera, which plans and engineers electrolysers to produce hydrogen, is a 66-34 joint venture between ThyssenKrupp and family-controlled De Nora, itself an IPO candidate.

"We continue to aim for an IPO of Nucera. The decision for a possible IPO still also depends on the market environment, so we continue to review all options," a Thyssenkrupp spokesperson said in an emailed comment, after the De Nora CFO remark.

(Reporting by Francesco Zecchini, additional reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Federico Maccioni and Nick Zieminski)

