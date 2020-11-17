Thyssenkrupp's Heavy Plate to close after buyer drops out - sources

DUESSELDORF, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Embattled conglomerate Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE Heavy Plate plant is facing closure after a potential buyer dropped out of a sales process, two labour representatives told Reuters on Tuesday.

Heavy Plate, which employs about 800, was earmarked for sale or closure under an ongoing asset review by the company, which is scheduled to release full-year results on Nov. 19.

A company spokesman said a sales process for the unit was ongoing and that no decision had been made on whether or not to shut it. However, no buyer has been found so far which increases the risk of closure, he said.

Local newspaper WAZ first reported news of Heavy Plate's expected closure.

Thyssenkrupp has pledged to keep Heavy Plate staff on board if it decides to shut it down.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)

