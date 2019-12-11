Companies

Thyssenkrupp's elevator unit seeks margin boost ahead of sale

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Thyssenkrupp's elevator unit, which has been put on the block by the ailing conglomerate, aims to narrow a margin gap with rivals through cost cuts, more efficient factories and a higher share of lucrative service contracts, it said on Wednesday.

FRANKFURT, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's elevator unit, which has been put on the block by the ailing conglomerate, aims to narrow a margin gap with rivals through cost cuts, more efficient factories and a higher share of lucrative service contracts, it said on Wednesday.

Apart from administrative cost cuts totalling 80 million euros ($88 million) over the next three years, the division, which could fetch up to 17 billion in a sale, also sees potential to improve production sites in North America and Europe.

The division targets an adjusted operating profit margin of 11.5-13.0% in the 2020/21 fiscal year, compared with 11.4% in 2018/19.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1269; Reuters Messaging: christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular