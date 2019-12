Thyssenkrupp's elevator unit seeks margin boost ahead of sale

FRANKFURT, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's elevator unit, which has been put on the block by the ailing conglomerate, aims to narrow a margin gap with rivals through cost cuts, more efficient factories and a higher share of lucrative service contracts, it said on Wednesday.

Apart from administrative cost cuts totalling 80 million euros ($88 million) over the next three years, the division, which could fetch up to 17 billion in a sale, also sees potential to improve production sites in North America and Europe.

The division targets an adjusted operating profit margin of 11.5-13.0% in the 2020/21 fiscal year, compared with 11.4% in 2018/19.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

