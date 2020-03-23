Markets

Thyssenkrupp Withdraws FY Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - thyssenkrupp AG said it is unable to provide a reliable assessment of the business development of the group for the 2019/2020 financial year, due to the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on the economy.

As a result, the forecast for the group for the financial year 2019/2020 is no longer maintained.

The focus is on the health of employees worldwide. The company also works consistently to limit the business impact of the crisis, thyssenkrupp said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular