thyssenkrupp (TYEKF) Price Target Increased by 5.94% to 11.73

The average one-year price target for thyssenkrupp (OTC:TYEKF) has been revised to 11.73 / share. This is an increase of 5.94% from the prior estimate of 11.07 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.65 to a high of 27.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.03% from the latest reported closing price of 6.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in thyssenkrupp. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 5.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYEKF is 0.21%, a decrease of 5.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.61% to 72,484K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 21,141K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,827K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,684K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYEKF by 12.65% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,590K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,505K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYEKF by 6.32% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 4,434K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,961K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,909K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYEKF by 2.75% over the last quarter.

