Thyssenkrupp top shareholder has no plan to sell stake

Contributor
Tom Kaeckenhoff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

Thyssenkrupp's top shareholder has no plans to sell its 20.93% stake in the German conglomerate, its head said.

DUESSELDORF, May 18 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE top shareholder has no plans to sell its 20.93% stake in the German conglomerate, its head said.

"We are a stable, reliable anchor shareholder of the company," Ursula Gather, who heads the board of trustees of the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach foundation and also sits on Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board, told journalists.

"We are not planning to sell our stake."

Asked about a potential extension of the contract of Thyssenkrupp Chief Executive Martina Merz, which runs until the end of March 2023, Gather said: "I hold her in high regard."

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters