Thyssenkrupp top shareholder has no plan to sell stake

DUESSELDORF, May 18 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE top shareholder has no plans to sell its 20.93% stake in the German conglomerate, its head said.

"We are a stable, reliable anchor shareholder of the company," Ursula Gather, who heads the board of trustees of the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach foundation and also sits on Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board, told journalists.

"We are not planning to sell our stake."

Asked about a potential extension of the contract of Thyssenkrupp Chief Executive Martina Merz, which runs until the end of March 2023, Gather said: "I hold her in high regard."

