News & Insights

Thyssenkrupp top shareholder expects decision on steel unit sale soon

Credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

October 02, 2023 — 08:00 pm EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE top shareholder expects involved stakeholders to soon decide on the future of the German conglomerate's steel division, its head told a German newspaper.

Thyssenkrupp is looking to divest its steel division and is holding talks with Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky over a sale of up to half of the business, sources told Reuters last week.

"All parties are pursuing the independence of steel," Ursula Gather, who heads the board of trustees of the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach Foundation and also sits on Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board, told Rheinische Post.

"Stalling is certainly not an option for Thyssenkrupp. I can imagine that a decision will be made in the foreseeable future," she said.

The foundation owns 21% of Thyssenkrupp, a stake currently worth 941 million euros ($988 million).

Gather said it was possible that the charitable foundation would become a shareholder in a separate steel business if there was a guarantee for sustainable dividends.

($1 = 0.9527 euro)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Christina Fincher)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.