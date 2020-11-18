Thyssenkrupp to take 1 bln eur charge on steel - Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE is writing down the value of its steel unit by more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

Thyssenkrupp is due to report full-year results on Nov. 19 and has said that its steel unit will likely post an adjusted operating loss of 1 billion euros.

A spokesman for Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8427 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

