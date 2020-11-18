Thyssenkrupp to take 1 bln eur charge on steel - Handelsblatt

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

Thyssenkrupp is writing down the value of its steel unit by more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE is writing down the value of its steel unit by more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

Thyssenkrupp is due to report full-year results on Nov. 19 and has said that its steel unit will likely post an adjusted operating loss of 1 billion euros.

A spokesman for Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8427 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/reuters_csteitz))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters