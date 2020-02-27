Companies

Thyssenkrupp to sell elevators unit to Advent and Cinven - sources

Thyssenkrupp has agreed to sell its elevators division to a consortium of Advent, Cinven [CINV.UL] and Germany's RAG foundation, three sources close to the matter told Reuters.

By far the German conglomerate's most profitable business, Thyssenkrupp Elevator is the world's fourth-largest lift manufacturer behind United Technologies Corp's UTX.N Otis, Switzerland's Schindler SCHP.S and Finnish rival Kone KNEBV.HE.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

