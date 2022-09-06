Thyssenkrupp to make decision on low-carbon steel investment - Rheinische Post

FRANKFURT, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE supervisory board will meet on Thursday to discuss a new direct reduction facility that enables low-carbon steel production, German newspaper Rheinische Post reported, citing industry sources.

The group is expected to approve a "high triple digit million" euro amount for the site, the paper said.

Such investments usually depend on public support payments, on the back of efforts to decarbonise steel production across Europe.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

