Thyssenkrupp to make decision on low-carbon steel investment - Rheinische Post

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board will meet on Thursday to discuss a new direct reduction facility that enables low-carbon steel production, German newspaper Rheinische Post reported, citing industry sources.

FRANKFURT, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE supervisory board will meet on Thursday to discuss a new direct reduction facility that enables low-carbon steel production, German newspaper Rheinische Post reported, citing industry sources.

The group is expected to approve a "high triple digit million" euro amount for the site, the paper said.

Such investments usually depend on public support payments, on the back of efforts to decarbonise steel production across Europe.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters