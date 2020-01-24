Thyssenkrupp to kick off auction for plant building unit-sources

Ailing German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp is planning to kick off the auction for its plant-building unit soon, two people familiar with the matter said, adding the business is unlikely to fetch sizeable offers.
