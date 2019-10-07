Thyssenkrupp to cut admin jobs as part of restructuring - sources

Contributor
Tom Kaeckenhoff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thyssenkrupp is slashing some administrative jobs to cut down on the more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) of costs it incurs in that field each year, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE is slashing some administrative jobs to cut down on the more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) of costs it incurs in that field each year, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

A majority of the 300 administrative roles at Thyssenkrupp's car parts and plant engineering divisions will be cut, the sources said.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment. The company has previously announced plans to shed 6,000 jobs across the group.

New Chief Executive Martina Merz will discuss the leaner set-up at a meeting with top-level managers on Tuesday where she will present more details of a previously announced strategy to simplify the group, the people said.

Thyssenkrupp announced in May a major strategic shift, pursuing a full or partial sale of its elevator unit and seeking buyers for its struggling plant engineering, car parts and shipbuilding divisions.

The company has also opened up to selling minority stakes in its remaining units, steel and materials trading, bowing to investors which have long criticised the sprawling conglomerate's structure.

($1 = 0.9098 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1269; Reuters Messaging: christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters