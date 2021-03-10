Thyssenkrupp to cut additional 750 jobs at steel division

Thyssenkrupp on Wednesday said it would cut a further 750 jobs at its steel division to soften the impact of the coronavirus crisis, weeks after talks to sell the unit to Britain's Liberty Steel collapsed.

