Thyssenkrupp to cut additional 750 jobs at steel division

FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE on Wednesday said it would cut a further 750 jobs at its steel division to soften the impact of the coronavirus crisis, weeks after talks to sell the unit to Britain's Liberty Steel collapsed.

