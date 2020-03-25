Thyssenkrupp To Cut 3,000 Jobs At Steel Unit; Issues Corona Crisis Package

(RTTNews) - German industrial and technology group thyssenKrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) announced Wednesday that it has agreed with IG Metall the immediate start of implementation of the steel strategy 20-30. As the first step, the company will reduce up to 2,000 jobs in the next 3 years, and roughly another 1,000 jobs by 2026.

The agreement applies to all German steel locations of thyssenkrupp. The collective agreement will enter into force on April 01, 2020 and run for 6 years until March 31, 2026.

With the job cuts, the company plans to strengthen the integrated production site in Duisburg by closing individual units at other locations.

Of the total of approximately 3,000 jobs, around 1,000 will be cut in administration. 800 jobs are affected in the heavy plate segment. In addition, around 1,200 jobs will be cut beginning in 2022 through the optimization of the production network.

Further, the steel strategy provides for an additional investment framework totaling about 800 million euros over 6 years.

Klaus Keysberg, member of the executive board of thyssenkrupp AG, said, "We have put off problems for too long and shied away from tough decisions. The agreements give us room for maneuver so that steel can remain competitive in the long term. An immediate and comprehensive restructuring is an absolute prerequisite for this."

thyssenkrupp and IG Metall have also agreed on an immediate "Corona crisis package" to deal with the covid-19 pandemic. This includes the requirement for thyssenkrupp Steel Europe's operations to increase short-time work compensation to 80% in the event of short-time working. In addition, it is agreed that a collectively agreed special payment will be converted into days off.

