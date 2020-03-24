Thyssenkrupp to cut 3,000 jobs at steel unit by 2026

Thyssenkrupp will cut 3,000 jobs at its steel unit by 2026 as part of a wage deal it struck with powerful labour union IG Metall, it said on Wednesday.

Jobs will be cut in a socially responsible way, while forced layoffs are excluded until March 31, 2026, Thyssenkrupp said.

The deal also includes a "corona crisis package" including shortened working hours, which will be implemented over the coming weeks.

