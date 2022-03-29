Thyssenkrupp temporarily closes powertrain production in Shanghai

SHANGHAI/FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE has closed a powertrain production facility in Shanghai to comply with local coronavirus regulation, a spokesperson for the German conglomerate said.

The factory, which employs 132 staff, will be closed until April 6, the spokesperson added.

