Thyssenkrupp temporarily closes powertrain production in Shanghai

Zoey Zhang Reuters
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

SHANGHAI/FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE has closed a powertrain production facility in Shanghai to comply with local coronavirus regulation, a spokesperson for the German conglomerate said.

The factory, which employs 132 staff, will be closed until April 6, the spokesperson added.

