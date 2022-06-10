Thyssenkrupp takes over shipyard of insolvent MV Werften

BERLIN, June 10 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) TKAG.DE is taking over the shipyard in the northern German city of Wismar once owned by MV Werften, which filed for insolvency in January, and could build submarines there in the course of 2024, it said on Friday.

The decisive factor will be whether there are further submarine orders from the German government and resulting investments in upgrading the shipyard, said TKMS.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the price for the site, TKMS said in a statement.

TKMS said that if production ramps up in the course of 2024, about 800 employees could be hired, and with additional orders in other sectors, the number could increase to more than 1,500.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.