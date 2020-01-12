Thyssenkrupp steps up efforts to sell Industrial Solutions unit - FT

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEON KUEGELER

German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp AG has stepped up efforts to sell its Industrial Solutions unit, which builds plants and industrial sites, the Financial Times newspaper reported https://on.ft.com/2uCjbc5 on Sunday.

Adds response from Thyssenkrupp

Jan 12 (Reuters) - German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp AG TKAG.DE has stepped up efforts to sell its Industrial Solutions unit, which builds plants and industrial sites, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Sunday.

China's state-owned companies are expected to be among the parties interested in buying the unit, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The FT said bankers had sounded out potential buyers over the past few weeks.

The report comes a couple of days after Der Spiegel magazine reported Thyssenkrupp was considering reviving plans for a steel merger with smaller German peer Salzgitter SZGG.DE.

Thyssenkrupp said it had no comment on the FT report.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 0021;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters