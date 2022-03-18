Thyssenkrupp steel workers face short-time work from April -labour boss

Tom Kaeckenhoff Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Thyssenkrupp's steel workers will be put on shortened working hours next month, one of the group's labour bosses said on Friday, a day after the conglomerate flagged such a move in response to the impact of the war on Ukraine on its business.

"Short-time work will come in April," said Tekin Nasikkol, who heads the works council of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe and also sits on Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board, adding automotive customers, its single biggest market, were ordering less.

"This is hitting us directly. Management has announced that production will be reduced."

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Thomas Escritt)

