Thyssenkrupp steel unit aims for return to profit in fiscal year 2021/22 - WAZ

Thyssenkrupp's steel division aims to return to profit in the 2021/22 fiscal year, encouraged by a recent slight recovery after a massive slump due to the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the division told a newspaper.

Unit head Bernhard Osburg told WAZ daily that the business had its work cut out to turn a profit in the fiscal year beginning on Oct. 1 next year.

"We are reorganising our plant network and cutting costs also via job cuts. At the same time we need some tail wind from the business cycle. A lot depends on the auto industry," said Osburg.

