Thyssenkrupp Steel supervisory board head: EU must ensure fair competition

BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE Steel Europe's supervisory board chief warned on Wednesday that without conditions for fair competition within the EU, there will be no green production.

"The European Union must ensure fair competition conditions through appropriate measures at the EU borders, otherwise there will not only be no green steel production in Europe, but none at all," said Sigmar Gabriel in a statement after a supervisory board meeting at the German conglomerate's steel division.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.