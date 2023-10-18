News & Insights

Thyssenkrupp Steel supervisory board head: EU must ensure fair competition

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

October 18, 2023 — 05:46 am EDT

Written by Tom Kaeckenhoff for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE Steel Europe's supervisory board chief warned on Wednesday that without conditions for fair competition within the EU, there will be no green production.

"The European Union must ensure fair competition conditions through appropriate measures at the EU borders, otherwise there will not only be no green steel production in Europe, but none at all," said Sigmar Gabriel in a statement after a supervisory board meeting at the German conglomerate's steel division.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.