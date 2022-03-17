Thyssenkrupp spending under review owing to Ukraine conflict

Review comes after suspension of cashflow target

May need to shorten workers' hours

Shares down 10%

Adds analyst comment, share price

DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 17 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE is reviewing its spending plans, it said on Thursday after warning that it expects business to be hit by the far-reaching macroeconomic and geopolitical consequences of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

"In view of the war, we have taken countermeasures across the group," Chief Executive Martina Merz said in a staff memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

While the group's sales in Russia and Ukraine are negligible at less than 1% of total sales, Thyssenkrupp said late on Wednesday it was suspending its 2021/22 forecast for free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions and that it was unclear whether it would still be able to spin off its steel division.

The news sent its shares down by about 10% on Thursday.

"Cash is a highly emotive topic for Thyssenkrupp, given its chequered past in achieving sustained positive cash generation," JP Morgan analysts said, adding that cumulative free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions is minus 8 billion euros ($8.8 billion) over the past five years.

Last month Thyssenkrupp had said it expected free cash flow before M&A to break even for 2021/22.

Merz said in the staff memo that Thyssenkrupp may need to shorten workers' hours in some parts of the business and that, where possible, it will pass on price increases to customers.

"Nevertheless, we are now all the more challenged to continue working systematically on our performance in all areas," she added.

($1 = 0.9057 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Kackenhoff Writing by Maria Sheahan Editing by Miranda Murray and David Goodman)

((tom.kaeckenhoff@thomsonreuters.com; +49-30-2201-33614 www.reuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.