Thyssenkrupp shortlists two buyout consortia in elevator deal

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE on Monday said it has shortlisted two private equity consortia in the ongoing auction for its prized elevator division, adding it was hoping to soon resolve on whether to sell a majority of the unit or all of it.

The ailing conglomerate said it would prioritise negotiations with two private equity consortia: one consisting of Blackstone BX.N, Carlyle CG.O and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board and one led by Advent and Cinven CINV.UL.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)

