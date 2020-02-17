US Markets

Thyssenkrupp shortlists two buyout consortia in elevator deal

Christoph Steitz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Thyssenkrupp on Monday said it has shortlisted two private equity consortia in the ongoing auction for its prized elevator division, adding it was hoping to soon resolve on whether to sell a majority of the unit or all of it.

The ailing conglomerate said it would prioritise negotiations with two private equity consortia: one consisting of Blackstone BX.N, Carlyle CG.O and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board and one led by Advent and Cinven CINV.UL.

