Thyssenkrupp shortlists 3 private equity consortia in elevator sale -sources

T hyssenkrupp has shortlisted three private equity consortia in the auction of its prized 15 billion euro ($16.6 billion) elevator business, people close to the matter said, and peer Kone could still submit a bid later this month.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.