Thyssenkrupp shortlists 3 private equity consortia in elevator sale -sources

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEON KUEGELER

T hyssenkrupp has shortlisted three private equity consortia in the auction of its prized 15 billion euro ($16.6 billion) elevator business, people close to the matter said, and peer Kone could still submit a bid later this month.

