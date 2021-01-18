Thyssenkrupp shares up on steel spin-off speculation

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

Shares in Thyssenkrupp rose on Monday as traders pointed to speculation that the group was considering a spin-off of its steel unit.

Thyssenkrupp confirmed that it was examining a sale of the business as well as how it could develop the division on a standalone basis, declining to comment further.

