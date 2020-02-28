Thyssenkrupp shares rise on elevator deal

US Markets

Shares in German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp rose as much as 4% on Friday after the company announced it will sell its elevators division for 17.2 billion euros ($18.7 billion), beating even the most optimistic price estimates.

Thyssenkrupp's stocks initially were a rare bright spot in a market that was deep in the red, dragged down by the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.

The shares later turned negative and were down 3.4% at 0815 GMT.

German blue chip index DAX .GDAXI was down 3.7%, while the midcap index MDAX .MDAXI, which Thyssenkrupp is part of, declined 3.4%.

Thyssenkrupp announced on Thursday it will sell its elevators division to a consortium of Advent, Cinven CINV.UL and Germany's RAG foundation in what could be the world's largest buyout this year.

The bidding group prevailed against a rival consortium comprising Blackstone BX.N, Carlyle CG.O and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which sources said submitted a lower offer.

