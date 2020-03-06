Thyssenkrupp shares hit record low after elevator sale

FRANKFURT, March 6 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE shares hit a record low on Friday, falling as much as 5.9% to 6.83 euros per share following the sale of their best performing asset, elevators, last week.

Analysts and investors have urged the conglomerate to quickly develop a new strategy following the 17.2 billion euro ($19.4 billion) disposal, which leaves Thyssenkrupp with a huge cash pile but no equity story for the rest of the group.

($1 = 0.8876 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Hakan Ersen Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1269; Reuters Messaging: christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.