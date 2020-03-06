Thyssenkrupp shares hit record low after elevator sale

Contributors
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Hakan Ersen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Thyssenkrupp shares hit a record low on Friday, falling as much as 5.9% to 6.83 euros per share following the sale of their best performing asset, elevators, last week.

FRANKFURT, March 6 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE shares hit a record low on Friday, falling as much as 5.9% to 6.83 euros per share following the sale of their best performing asset, elevators, last week.

Analysts and investors have urged the conglomerate to quickly develop a new strategy following the 17.2 billion euro ($19.4 billion) disposal, which leaves Thyssenkrupp with a huge cash pile but no equity story for the rest of the group.

($1 = 0.8876 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Hakan Ersen Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1269; Reuters Messaging: christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters