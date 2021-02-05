Markets

ThyssenKrupp Sees Sustained Improvement In FY21 Earnings

(RTTNews) - German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG (TYEKF.PK), at its 22nd Annual General Meeting, Chief Executive Officer Martina Merz said the company expects the performance measures in the current fiscal year 2021 to result in a sustained improvement in earnings in the low- to mid-three-digit million range.

The company said is it seeing the first signs of an economic recovery in many areas, despite the renewed lockdown.

In the first quarter, the company said it has been benefiting from the positive performance of the economy. At the same time, its structural changes are beginning to bear fruit.

The company further said that it is unable to pay a dividend for the past fiscal year due to the weak fiscal 2020 results.

